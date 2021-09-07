Advertisement

Harper County man sentenced to nearly 14 years for child sex crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced that a Harper County District Court judge on Tuesday, Sept. 7, sentenced a Harper County man to nearly 14 years in prison for child sex crimes. On three crimes, the judge sentenced 56-year-old Jason Spooner, of Bluff City to 167 months in prison.

The attorney general’s office said on July 23, Spooner pleaded “no contest” to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The judge also sentenced him register as a sex offender and lifetime post-release supervision.

The Harper County Sheriff’s Office, the Anthony Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the crimes that took place in March of 2019, the attorney general’s office said.

