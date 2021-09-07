Party for dogs marks the end of swimming pool season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If your furry friends like to take a dip in the pool, Tuesday is their day.

Wichita closed pools for the summer on Monday, but there’s a pool party for pets on Tuesday. Wichita Parks and Recreation and the Kansas Humane Society are hosting their “Dog Days of Summer” pool party on Tuesday.

It’s happening at College Hill pool Tuesday night from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for smaller dogs and 6 to 7:30 p.m. for larger dogs. All dogs must be on a leash and up to date on vaccinations.

Pet owners can get in the pool up to their knees and can bring a maximum of two dogs per person. A donation of $10 is suggested to participate.

