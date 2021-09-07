Power outage impacting portions of east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Be vigilant on your drive time home as you might have to do it without traffic signals.

Evergy reported 5,312 customers without power in east Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita police officers were called out to assist with traffic control at some major intersections, such as 21st and Woodlawn and 21st and Rock Road.

We have a reached out to Evergy to find out what caused the outage.

