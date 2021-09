WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A vehicle that was reported stolen Monday night crashed into a north Wichita home Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in the 2300 block of North Chautauqua.

Homeowners were home at the time of the incident, but were not injured. Power was cut off to the home and the damage is estimated to be around $15,000.

