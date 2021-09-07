Wichita firefighters among crews deployed to aid in Ida recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Wichita Fire Department deployed to Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 4 to help in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. The WFD said Wichita provided two, three-person engine companies and a strike team leader and members of its department teamed with Kansas City, Kan.-area firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe and Leawood, as well the Consolidated Fire District in Johnson County.

The team arrived at headquarters in Thiodaux, La. before being deployed to Houma, La. and the surrounding area.

The Wichita Fire Department said the Kansas Strike Team is working with the Texas Strike Team with firefighters from each state focused on emergency response.

“Kansas Strike Team’s objectives are to run any calls for Fire, assist the community with downed trees, and be engaged with the community; let them know they aren’t alone,” the Wichita Fire Department said. “Other teams’ activities include re-roofing a Fire Station and responding to a system alarm in a four-story midrise. "

