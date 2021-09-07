Advertisement

Wichita man gets Helping Hand for giving free food out of wagon

God's Soup Wagon gives out free food to people in need in Wichita
By Natalie Davis
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who gives away food out of what he calls God’s Soup Wagon received a $1,200 Helping Hand from KWCH Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers.

Twice a week, retired veteran Walter Clemons spends the day making stops all along Broadway, from 47th to just south of Kellogg. He tows with him a makeshift trailer, filled with food for the homeless.

“If it wasn’t for him during the day, I wouldn’t have nothing [SIC] to eat at all,” said Bobbi Mills.

It’s only Walter Clemons there preparing the food and giving it to people in need, but if you ask him, he’s not alone.

God’s Soup Wagon came to be as a repayment to God for blessing me with my life,” said Clemons.

He survived a heart attack and asked God how he could give back.

“He showed me in a dream that I was serving out of a window, this little small window like this one,” said Clemons, gesturing to the window in his trailer.

He told Eyewitness News it’s God and “God’s people” who keep him going. He recalled talking with people who came back later, now back on their feet after Clemons fed them during their time of need.

“That’s rewarding enough for me,” said Clemons.

Clemons has been doing this for nearly five years. He depends on donations to afford the food.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave him $1,200 to help with his efforts.

Clemons accepts donations via Cash App $GodsSoupMinistry. You can also email him to offer help.

God’s Soup Wagon Schedule on Tuesdays and Thursdays:

  • 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The El Rancho Motel, Broadway and 47th
  • 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Broadway and Kinkaid
  • 1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Broadway and Harry
  • 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Sabbath Motorcycle Club, Broadway and Kellogg

