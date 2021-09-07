Advertisement

Wichita Pride cancels indoor events, parade still on

Wichita’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration is scaling back festivities this year due to the surge in...
Wichita's annual LGBTQ+ celebration is scaling back festivities this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration is scaling back festivities this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wichita Pride said it’s canceling all indoor activities it had scheduled for the two-day celebration later this month.

The organization said it will still have its pride parade on Sunday, September 26 with some protective measures in place.

Upon the advice of local health officials, including Drs. Mark Mosley and Tom Moore, (our local health...

Posted by Wichita Pride on Monday, September 6, 2021

