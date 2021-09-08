Man shot, killed during rolling disturbance in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following a shooting near Harry and Washington.

Wichita police said they arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Emergency crews tried to render aid but were unable to save him.

Through witness interviews, officers learned the man was driving when he got into some kind of altercation with someone in a newer model black truck. Witnesses said the passenger in the truck then fired multiple rounds at the man’s car before fleeing the scene.

The man continued driving eastbound on Harry and crashed into the telephone pole. Wichita police said Harry Street will remain blocked off until officers have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.