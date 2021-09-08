Advertisement

Man shot, killed during rolling disturbance in south Wichita

Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following a shooting near Harry and Washington.

Wichita police said they arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Emergency crews tried to render aid but were unable to save him.

Through witness interviews, officers learned the man was driving when he got into some kind of altercation with someone in a newer model black truck. Witnesses said the passenger in the truck then fired multiple rounds at the man’s car before fleeing the scene.

The man continued driving eastbound on Harry and crashed into the telephone pole. Wichita police said Harry Street will remain blocked off until officers have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family, friends remember man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita
Lincoln and Broadway is closed after a crash leaves one person in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after crash at Lincoln and Broadway

Latest News

Red Cross volunteers
Red Cross volunteers from Wichita head to Louisiana
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
KHP Trooper Tod Hileman said a vehicle crash and fire closed a portion of I-70 on Wednesday in...
Vehicle crash, fire shuts down portion of I-70 in NW Kansas
2nd & Mosley
Wichita police continue search in deadly nightclub shooting