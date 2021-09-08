Advertisement

4 recovering after Ark City chase, crash

Four people, including a three-year-old, are recovering after a fleeing driver crashed into a...
Four people, including a three-year-old, are recovering after a fleeing driver crashed into a van, Arkansas City Police said.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Four people, including a three-year-old, are recovering after a fleeing driver crashed into a van, Arkansas City Police said.

Police said they tried to stop 27-year-old Casiopia Price Tuesday because they believe she had a suspended license, but she took off.

Price then drove through an intersection and collided with a van, sending three people to the hospital, which included a three-year-old.

One person was flown to Wichita in critical condition.

Police said Price attempted to run away after the crash, but officers took her into custody and then to a local hospital.

The Arkansas City Police Department continues to investigate a two-vehicle accident leading to hospitalizations this...

Posted by Arkansas City Police Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

