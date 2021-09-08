4 recovering after Ark City chase, crash
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Four people, including a three-year-old, are recovering after a fleeing driver crashed into a van, Arkansas City Police said.
Police said they tried to stop 27-year-old Casiopia Price Tuesday because they believe she had a suspended license, but she took off.
Price then drove through an intersection and collided with a van, sending three people to the hospital, which included a three-year-old.
One person was flown to Wichita in critical condition.
Police said Price attempted to run away after the crash, but officers took her into custody and then to a local hospital.
