Affidavit: Man charged in deadly hit-and-run said he panicked after hitting motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An affidavit unveiled by Sedgwick County District Court provides witness accounts and series of events that led to a man’s arrest in the Aug. 25 hit-and-run crash that killed Kenneth “Kenny” Ballinger, a Wichita music promoter and owner of two venues in town, Barleycorns and the Elbow Room.

Charges against 31-year-old Jesus M. Olave Jr. includes failure to stop at at an accident resulting in a death and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond for the failure to stop charge and $250,000 on a probation violation.

A little after 11:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Wichita police responded to an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle at 47th Street South and Hydraulic. The affidavit said officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying in the street on Hydraulic, north of the intersection.

An ambulance took that man, identified as Ballinger, to a local hospital where he died from his injuries that included major head trauma and fractures to his skull.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash described an eastbound black SUV on 47th Street South, turning north onto Hydraulic, into the path of a motorcycle. Witnesses reported the SUV continuing north on Hydraulic after the collision and made a turn into a neighborhood. Investigators linked the black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash to Olave Jr. The affidavit said police contacted Olave at his girlfriend’s home in Derby where he was taken into custody.

The affidavit said Olave told a WPD detective that he didn’t mean to hit Ballinger’s motorcycle. He said he was traveling east on 47th Street when he turned left, not seeing the motorcycle.

“He stated that he thought the motorcycle was speeding and that he didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” the affidavit said. “(Olave) stated that he panicked and left.”

The detective who spoke with Olave said Olave didn’t say where he went after the wreck but did share that the vehicle was towed to a friend’s home near 55th Street South and Seneca.

In finding and investigating the Tahoe, the affidavit said an officer noticed the SUV had major frontend damage and was missing the front bumper, along with seeing blood on the hood of the vehicle.

The affidavit said Olave had a Kansas driver’s license which was expired.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.