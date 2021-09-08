Advertisement

Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an affidavit filed in July, Norton police said that a woman forcibly tattooed a 9-year-old neighbor after the girl’s stepmother gave permission.

Police say MyKayla Forsberg held down the girl in the child’s living room on June 11 and used a needle to tattoo a heart on her shoulder. Forsberg was arrested on Aug. 14 for unlawful tattooing, tattooing a minor without consent and child endangerment. She was released after posting bond.

According to the affidavit, the child’s stepmother told police that the child asked about getting a heart tattoo, and the stepmother believed it was OK to give consent. Police said Forsberg initially denied tattooing the child, saying she drew on the child’s arm with a marker.

