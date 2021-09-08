Community support continues for family of Preston Spencer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community is coming together to help the family of Preston Spencer.

The well-known bartender was one of six people shot early Tuesday morning at the Enigma nightclub in Old Town, near downtown Wichita. Spencer was the only victim to die from his injuries.

Wichita businesses and the community have stepped up to make sure Spencer’s family has continued support as they grieve his loss. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, as well as a mother and siblings.

GoFundMe page has been started for the family.

On Thursday, Meddys will donate 30% of its sales from all four local restaurants directly to the Spencer family.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Twelve Restaurant & Bar will hold its own fundraiser for Spencer, who was an employee. From 6-9 p.m., there will be burgers, brats and hotdogs, as well as raffles & a silent auction. Click here for reservations or donations.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of the amazing Preston Spencer on Monday, September 13th from 6 PM-9PM. There... Posted by Twelve Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

