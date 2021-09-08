Advertisement

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn production

Frederick Martin was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
Frederick Martin was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas, between August 2020 and October 2020, Frederick Martin, 26, of Sedgwick, used his cell phone to communicate with a teenage girl via Snapchat and iMessage. He persuaded the girl to record and send him sexually explicit images of herself. Martin also sent the girl photos of himself engaged in sexual acts. During later interrogations with law enforcement, Martin admitted he became aware of the victim’s age while they were trading nude photos.

At the time of the crimes, Martin was on parole in Massachusetts on multiple counts of rape of a child and possession of child pornography.

The Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Kansas City investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.

