COVID clusters increasing in Kansas schools

(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s weekly update shows another jump in COVID clusters in Kansas schools.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment updates its cluster report every Wednesday. This week, it shows 31 active clusters in K-thru-12 schools, up 10 from last week. The clusters account for 179 cases.

KDHE only publicly identifies those considered exposure locations, which means they’ve had five or more cases in the past 14 days. This week, eight schools are considered exposure locations, compared to three a week earlier. Among them are St. George Elementary with 22 cases in the past two weeks, and Quail Run Elementary in Lawrence with five.

Other exposure locations this week include the Shawnee Co. Jail and Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka.

Overall, the state has 177 active clusters this week, up five from last week. In addition to schools, they also include 62 in long-term care facilities, 22 in daycares and four in sports.

KDHE’s Wednesday update is the first since Friday, because of the Labor Day holiday. It shows the state recorded 5,727 new cases, 63 deaths, and 142 hospitalizations since Friday.

