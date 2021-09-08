Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family, friends remember man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
Lincoln and Broadway is closed after a crash leaves one person in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after crash at Lincoln and Broadway
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita

Latest News

Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Wichita State, Sedgwick County partner for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
LIVE: Biden remarks honoring labor unions
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance