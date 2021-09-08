Advertisement

Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, a fireman stands...
In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, a fireman stands inside a charred cell after a fire at Tangerang Prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. (Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP)(Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 41 inmates, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences, and injuring 80 others.

Firefighters battled through the early morning hours Wednesday to extinguish the flames as black smoke billowed from the compound of the Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta.

After the blaze was extinguished, ambulance after ambulance filled with body bags containing the victims were driven by Red Cross workers to the morgue of a local hospital, where they were stacked wall-to-wall on the floor of a room awaiting transport to a larger facility for identification.

