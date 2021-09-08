Advertisement

Maize school board approves temporary mask order for K-6 students, staff

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize school board at a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, voted in favor of a temporary mask mandate for students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade, covering the district’s elementary and intermediate schools. The motion also included accepting the recommendation from the Kansas State High School Activities Association to require official approval from a doctor before a student is cleared to return to a sport or activity after testing positive for COVID-19. The mask order starts Wednesday, Sept. 8 and is in effect through Oct. 11, concluding at the end of that day.

The board’s vote to approve the COVID mitigation guidelines passed 5-2. A separate motion to exempt vaccinated elementary school teachers from wearing masks failed but is among considerations the board indicated they could revisit.

As of last Friday, Sept. 3, the Maize school district reported 104 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among students and 20 among staff members. The district also confirmed 648 high-risk close contact cases among students and staff.

“Finally, we have connected 25 positive student cases to exposure in school, which is significantly more than we could confirm all of last school year. We must slow the spread before our current situation worsens and we risk significant changes to the learning environment,” the district said.

Most of the positive cases and high-risk close contacts has come from the lower levels (K-6) in the Maize school district.

The decision from the Maize school board followed a decision in Andover last week in which its school board voted to implement a mask mandate for elementary schools in the district.

Valley Center and Wellington are among area districts who have temporary mask mandates in place for all their buildings.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family remembers man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
A south Wichita home still sits in ruins a week after a high-speed chase resulted in a driver...
Woman homeless, another still in hospital after August high-speed chase
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19
At least one person is hurt following a crash in downtown Wichita overnight Monday.
Deputy treated, released following downtown Wichita crash, 1 other hurt

Latest News

Club Enigma
Nightclub owner speaks out after deadly shooting in Old Town
Preston Spencer
Community remembers man shot, killed in downtown Wichita nightclub
Wichita police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
Wichita police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita