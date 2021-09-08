Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family, friends remember man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita
Lincoln and Broadway is closed after a crash leaves one person in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after crash at Lincoln and Broadway

Latest News

Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
KWCH Car Crash generic
Police: 3-year-old puts car into drive, runs into Garden City school, other vehicle
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 11 new deaths reported
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle