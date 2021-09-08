NIAR WERX program and Kansas Modification Center receive 777

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new program at Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research will convert a passenger aircraft into a freighter.

The new program NIAR WERKS received a Boeing 777 passenger aircraft Wednesday. NIAR will work with the Kansas Modification Center for the new program.

The Kansas Modification Center is a newly formed business helping address the current shortage for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and conversion programs.

“Today is just the beginning of something big which will boost our economic development opportunities for our state for many years to come. we’re excited to see this project move forward and become one of the many reasons Wichita is known as the air capital of the world,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said.

