Summer heat heading back to Kansas

Above normal temperatures could lead to record highs
Heating up with sunshine
Heating up with sunshine(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that despite an early fall feel to the weather Wednesday, hotter weather is coming back to finish off the week and it could lead to record high temperatures.

Skies will be clear for Thursday morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will be back up near 90 with sunshine and a return to south winds. In most of the state, winds will remain under 20 mph.

We should expect it to get even hotter for Friday, which means if you are heading to Hutch for the Kansas State Fair, be prepared to sweat. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 and that could put some areas in record territory. South winds will increase a bit.

More hot weather is likely over the weekend with highs near 100 in much of the state Saturday. It may not be quite as hot for Sunday, but it will still be warmer than what most would expect in September. Highs will remain well into the 90s for the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 97 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 70 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

