Vaccine and testing booth available at Kansas State Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will both be available at the Kansas State Fair Sept. 10-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will staff a vaccination and testing booth located at 9 Wheat State Lane in Hutchinson. The booth will run for the duration of the fair and the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

“With the rise of the Delta variant, it is critical now more than ever that every Kansan continues to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated and keeping testing accessible are critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, and keep kids in school.”

This event is part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19.

