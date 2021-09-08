Advertisement

Vaccine and testing booth available at Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair returns to Hutchinson, Kansas, Sept. 10 -19.
The Kansas State Fair returns to Hutchinson, Kansas, Sept. 10 -19.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will both be available at the Kansas State Fair Sept. 10-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will staff a vaccination and testing booth located at 9 Wheat State Lane in Hutchinson. The booth will run for the duration of the fair and the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

“With the rise of the Delta variant, it is critical now more than ever that every Kansan continues to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated and keeping testing accessible are critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, and keep kids in school.”

This event is part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family, friends remember man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
Lincoln and Broadway is closed after a crash leaves one person in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after crash at Lincoln and Broadway
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita

Latest News

Sedgwick County saw its highest rate of deaths by suicide in 2020
Frederick Martin was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
Convicted sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn production
Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Wichita State, Sedgwick County partner for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The Arkansas River is closed to all recreational activity.
Recent weather forces Arkansas River closure