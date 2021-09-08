Advertisement

Vehicle crash, fire shuts down portion of I-70 in NW Kansas

KHP Trooper Tod Hileman said a vehicle crash and fire closed a portion of I-70 on Wednesday in...
KHP Trooper Tod Hileman said a vehicle crash and fire closed a portion of I-70 on Wednesday in between Edson and Goodland in northwest Kansas.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says westbound I-70 will be temporarily shut down due to a vehicle crash with a fire.

The vehicle fire is located at milepost 22.

According to a Facebook post by Trooper Tod Hileman, westbound traffic is being directed to exit at Edson (milepost 27) and take Old Hwy 24 to Goodland where drivers can get back on I-70 westbound at milepost 19.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

