Vehicle crash, fire shuts down portion of I-70 in NW Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says westbound I-70 will be temporarily shut down due to a vehicle crash with a fire.

The vehicle fire is located at milepost 22.

According to a Facebook post by Trooper Tod Hileman, westbound traffic is being directed to exit at Edson (milepost 27) and take Old Hwy 24 to Goodland where drivers can get back on I-70 westbound at milepost 19.

Westbound I-70 will be temporarily shut down due to a vehicle crash with fire at mile post 22. Westbound traffic will... Posted by Trooper Tod KHP Hays, Kansas on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.