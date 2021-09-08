Advertisement

Warm, but not hot Wednesday weather

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels like fall this morning with wake-up temperatures in the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels like fall this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s across Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels like fall this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s across Kansas. The day ahead will follow suit as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or a few degrees below normal alongside lower humidity.

After another cool night in the 50s a southerly breeze and warmer weather returns on Thursday. Highs in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow will be followed by near-record heat in the upper 90s on Friday.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. However, like the last one little to no rain is expected and the limited cooling will be confined to northern Kansas.

When is the next decent chance of rain in Wichita? Unfortunately, not until next week when a stronger cold front may move through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 98. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 99. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 94. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 91. Mostly sunny; chance of late-night storms.

