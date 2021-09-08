Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl

Advertisement

Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported missing after running away Tuesday afternoon, Sept 7.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 12-year-old Wichita girl, reported missing.

Police said 12-year-old Audrey Collin ran away at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 and was last seen in the area of the 11700 block of East Waterman. Police say Collin stands about four feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Collin or know where she could be, call 911.

