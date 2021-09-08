Wichita State, Sedgwick County partner for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In partnership with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD), Wichita State University is hosting three weekly public walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, starting this week, at the following times and locations:

Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Steve Clark YMCA, 2060 N. Mid-Campus Dr. on the WSU campus

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU Tech NCAT, 4004 N. Webb Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays: Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. on the WSU campus

The clinics will run each Wednesday and Thursday beginning Sept. 8. The SCHD will provide Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, both at no cost, at each site.

Members of the public are welcome at all three vaccine locations but are encouraged to visit the vaccine clinic at Koch Arena, which has larger capacity. For questions, call 316-660-1022 or email COVID19@sedgwick.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.