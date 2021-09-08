Advertisement

Wichita State, Sedgwick County partner for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In partnership with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD), Wichita State University is hosting three weekly public walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, starting this week, at the following times and locations:

  • Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Steve Clark YMCA, 2060 N. Mid-Campus Dr. on the WSU campus
  • 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU Tech NCAT, 4004 N. Webb Rd.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays: Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. on the WSU campus

The clinics will run each Wednesday and Thursday beginning Sept. 8. The SCHD will provide Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, both at no cost, at each site.

Members of the public are welcome at all three vaccine locations but are encouraged to visit the vaccine clinic at Koch Arena, which has larger capacity. For questions, call 316-660-1022 or email COVID19@sedgwick.gov.

