1 injured in reported shooting in Planeview neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy police presence followed a reported shooting call Wednesday night in the 3500 block of East Sunnybrook, near 31st Street South and Hillside in the Planeview neighborhood of southeast Wichita.

On the call, reported a little after 9 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed there was one person hurt on the call, but did not disclose the severity of possible injuries.

