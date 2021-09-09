Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Police: Truck’s passenger shoots, kills driver in other vehicle in SE Wichita
Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot at a nightclub in Old Town...
Family, friends remember man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Aubrey Collin, reported...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
Evergy reports 5,312 customers are without power in east Wichita as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Power outage impact portions of east Wichita

Latest News

DIW
Does It Work? Yonanas Soft Serve Maker
Students in a classroom in Wichita, Kansas.
Health leaders address rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations among children
Wichita police respond to shooting call in the city's Planeview neighborhood.
1 injured in reported shooting in Planeview neighborhood
Pediatric emergency department
Health leaders address climb in COVID-19 cases among children