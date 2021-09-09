2 Segdwick County detention deputies injured in assault by inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail brandished a metal shank and assaulted three detention deputies at the facility Wednesday night.

The deputies were escorting the inmate when he produced the metal shank and swung at a deputy. The inmate was then restrained after a struggle to end the assault and the inmate was transported to a hospital for treatment. He was later returned to the facility, and two of the deputies sustained injuries to their hands.

The inmate has been in custody since March 2021 on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated domestic batter, aggravated battery, and cruelty to animals.

