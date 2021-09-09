Advertisement

Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Police: Truck’s passenger shoots, kills driver in other vehicle in SE Wichita
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
Gavel
Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission
The Arkansas River is closed to all recreational activity.
Recent weather forces Arkansas River closure

Latest News

When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
Wichita man killed in Lawrence shooting
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot