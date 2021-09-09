Advertisement

City of Wichita celebrates economic, technological growth at Thursday briefing

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By Jeffrey Lutz
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and his staff spent much of Thursday’s weekly media briefing celebrating the city’s economical growth and recovery.

According to large-cities rankings by the Milken Institute, which publishes research on economic conditions, Wichita made an 86-spot jump, from 150th best-performing in 2020 to 64th this year. No city made a greater improvement.

Most lauded during Thursday’s briefing was Wichita’s No. 15 ranking in digital services by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit organization which researches new ideas for solving problems at the local, national and global level.

Assistant city manager Scot Rigby attributed Wichita’s impressive ranking to the recent announcements that cybersecurity companies Novacoast and Millennium will operate in Wichita. Rigby also noted the emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Kansas high schools and universities.

“The time is now that we continue to push the pedal down and continue to push forward with continued investments in our educational communities,” Rigby said.

Rigby noted that, especially in Wichita, a STEM background can lead to options along many career paths.

“With an advanced manufacturing economy, companies like Cargill, Koch, Textron, Spirit and many others also have tremendous needs for those tech-minded people,” Rigby said. “The economy is growing, it’s getting stronger here. We’re excited for that.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Police: Truck’s passenger shoots, kills driver in other vehicle in SE Wichita
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
Gavel
Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission
The Arkansas River is closed to all recreational activity.
Recent weather forces Arkansas River closure

Latest News

Liberty Gardens in Wright Park in Dodge City
Events Commemorating 9/11 in Kansas
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
2 Segdwick County detention deputies injured in assault by inmate
DIW
Does It Work? Yonanas Soft Serve Maker
Students in a classroom in Wichita, Kansas.
Health leaders address rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations among children