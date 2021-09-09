City of Wichita celebrates economic, technological growth at Thursday briefing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and his staff spent much of Thursday’s weekly media briefing celebrating the city’s economical growth and recovery.

According to large-cities rankings by the Milken Institute, which publishes research on economic conditions, Wichita made an 86-spot jump, from 150th best-performing in 2020 to 64th this year. No city made a greater improvement.

Most lauded during Thursday’s briefing was Wichita’s No. 15 ranking in digital services by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit organization which researches new ideas for solving problems at the local, national and global level.

Assistant city manager Scot Rigby attributed Wichita’s impressive ranking to the recent announcements that cybersecurity companies Novacoast and Millennium will operate in Wichita. Rigby also noted the emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Kansas high schools and universities.

“The time is now that we continue to push the pedal down and continue to push forward with continued investments in our educational communities,” Rigby said.

Rigby noted that, especially in Wichita, a STEM background can lead to options along many career paths.

“With an advanced manufacturing economy, companies like Cargill, Koch, Textron, Spirit and many others also have tremendous needs for those tech-minded people,” Rigby said. “The economy is growing, it’s getting stronger here. We’re excited for that.

