Events Commemorating 9/11 in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many communities in Kansas are holding public events to commemorate the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor those who were killed in the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of events in Kansas marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

Dodge City’s annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremony and Memorial Service will mark the exact times of the terrorist attacks that occurred at three locations in 2001.

Beginning at 7:46 a.m., the the time the first airplane hit the World Trade Center, Hays’s Lewis Field will host a 110-flight stare climb to honor first responders who were killed. Participants can run or walk any distance; registration opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wichita’s VFW Post 3115 will hold a remembrance ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday to honor local first responders. Representatives from the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Department and the Wichita Police and Fire departments will be in attendance. A Remembrance Ride will benefit Honore Adversis Foundation.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Andover’s St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will host a memorial to mourn and remember the lives lost. Events begin at 9 a.m. with members of local and state first-responder groups in attendance.

Hutchinson Community College is holding a Saturday morning remembrance ceremony at 7 a.m. at the fire science building. There will also be a short ceremony before the Blue Dragons’ 7 p.m. football game at Gowans Stadium.

Events at Overland Park’s 9/11 Memorial begin Friday evening with a light ceremony and include a Saturday memorial service starting at 7:30 a.m.

The City of Manhattan is hosting a Day of Remembrance on Friday, Sept. 10. Family Night festivities begin at 5 p.m., followed by a remembrance ceremony at 7. Lt. Col. Robert Darling (USMC, Ret.), will share his experience in the White House bunker on 9/11/2001.

The Wichita Wind Surge is holding a 9/11 tribute before its 6 p.m. game on Saturday at Riverfront Stadium. The event will honor and remember those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Visit Ark City will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony around the flagpole at 616 N Summit St. Attendees will meet for prayer, music, and moments of reflection from Arkansas City fire and police chiefs.

In Iola, the Memorial Walk for the Fallen Responders will honor those killed on 9/11. Participants will wear lanyards in remembrance of first responders who died.

The Sunday, Sept. 12 service at Howard First Baptist Church is titled “Called to Serve” and will honor the first responders on 9/11. A free meal will be provided following the service for all first responders.

The Ottawa City Fire Department will have a short memorial service on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial, located at 4th and Main in front of the courthouse.