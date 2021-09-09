Advertisement

Former Kansas City volleyball coach turns himself in following arrest warrant for child sex crimes

Levinson "Levi" Gibson
Levinson "Levi" Gibson(Leavenworth Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - After an arrest warrant was issued for a former Kansas City volleyball coach for the sexual exploitation of a child, he traveled from Indianapolis and turned himself in.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, 27, a former Kansas City volleyball coach was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 8, following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Leavenworth Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to KBI, on July 11, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that claimed that Gibson, a coach employed by the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kan., had solicited naked pictures from a female child volleyball player.

On July 21, 2020, KBI said a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace, 7120 Gibbs Rd. in Kansas City. Shortly after, Gibson left his coaching position.

According to the Bureau, an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31, for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Ind., and on Sept. 8, around 12:15 p.m. turned himself in at the Leavenworth Co. Jail where he was booked.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence that Gibson had any other victims, however, those with information about the case have been asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online HERE.

This is an ongoing investigation.

