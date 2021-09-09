Advertisement

Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a former Kansas representative on charges of defrauding federal, state, and local agencies of more than $450,000 in COVID-19 business recovery funds.

According to court documents, Michael R. Capps, 43, is the owner and/or majority owner of Midwest Business Groups, LLC and Krivacy, LLC and a member of the Fourth and Long Foundation.

The indictment alleges Capps submitted false and fraudulent documents on behalf of the two companies and foundation to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), as well as to the Kansas Department of Commerce for Small Business Working Capital grants, and to Sedgwick County for a Sedgwick County Cares grant. He is also accused of sending false and fraudulent documents to Emprise Bank to receive a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.

The indictment filed against Capps charges him with:

  • one count of making false statement to a bank for a PPP loan, • one count of bank fraud in connection with a PPP loan
  • three counts of false statement to the SBA for EIDL loans
  • three counts of wire fraud in connection with EIDL loans from the SBA
  • two counts of wire fraud in connection with grants from the Kansas Department of Commerce
  • one count of wire fraud in connection with a grant from Sedgwick County
  • eight counts of money laundering.

FBI and investigators from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Police: Truck’s passenger shoots, kills driver in other vehicle in SE Wichita
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
Gavel
Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission
The Arkansas River is closed to all recreational activity.
Recent weather forces Arkansas River closure

Latest News

Wichita man killed in Lawrence shooting
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita celebrates economic, technological growth at Thursday briefing
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
2 Sedgwick County detention deputies injured in assault by inmate
DIW
Does It Work? Yonanas Soft Serve Maker