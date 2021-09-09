Herington police chief, deputy chief accused of trespassing, criminal damage to property

HERINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Wednesday that the Herington Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief were served summonses following an investigation by the KBI.

Chief John V. Matula, 36, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Assistant Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, was also ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal trespass.

The KBI said the suspected crimes are believed to have occurred on May 18, 2021. The men are accused of forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant. The crimes are misdemeanors.

The investigation is ongoing. James Brun, an attorney from Overland Park, has been appointed to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

