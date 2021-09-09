Advertisement

Kansas man gets 30-year term for murder of emaciated mother

Raymond McManness, of Kansas City, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the killing...
Raymond McManness, of Kansas City, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the killing of his 75-year-old mother, who was found emaciated and riddled with infected bed sores when she died in 2019.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. - A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the killing of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bed sores when she died in 2019.

The Kansas City Star reports that 54-year-old Raymond McManness was sentenced Wednesday to 374 months. He pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and physical mistreatment of his mother, Sharon McManness.

Police said McManness didn’t seek medical care for his mother before she died weighing just 58 pounds. The medical examiner’s office found she died from an infection due to open bed sores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

