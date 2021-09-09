Record watch for Friday/Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a big surge in summer heat is likely for Friday and Saturday, which could lead to some record highs in parts of the state. A few of the records that will be in jeopardy will be Russell and Goodland just to name a few.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Gusty winds will be coming from the south and it will be another dry day.

Saturday will be the hotter of the two days this weekend with highs approaching 100 degrees. Expect it to stay sunny and it will be a bit windy, especially over central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures begin cooling a bit early next week, which should allow for a return to 80s by Tuesday. There will also be chances for storms Monday night (west) and shifting east for Tuesday too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW 10-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 99 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.