Advertisement

Record watch for Friday/Saturday

Highs will be nearly 15 degrees above normal & it could make history
Hotter weather is lined up for the weekend
Hotter weather is lined up for the weekend(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a big surge in summer heat is likely for Friday and Saturday, which could lead to some record highs in parts of the state. A few of the records that will be in jeopardy will be Russell and Goodland just to name a few.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Gusty winds will be coming from the south and it will be another dry day.

Saturday will be the hotter of the two days this weekend with highs approaching 100 degrees. Expect it to stay sunny and it will be a bit windy, especially over central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures begin cooling a bit early next week, which should allow for a return to 80s by Tuesday. There will also be chances for storms Monday night (west) and shifting east for Tuesday too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW 10-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 99 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said one man has died following a shooting at Harry & Washington.
Police: Truck’s passenger shoots, kills driver in other vehicle in SE Wichita
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Gavel
Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission
The Arkansas River is closed to all recreational activity.
Recent weather forces Arkansas River closure

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another crisp and cool start to the day, but warmer weather...
Warmer weather blows into the state Thursday
Heating up with sunshine
Summer heat heading back to Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels like fall this morning with wake-up temperatures in the...
Warm, but not hot Wednesday weather
Cooler weather Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.
Cooler Wednesday, then heat quickly returns