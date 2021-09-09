Advertisement

Retired Air Force One pilot stops in Wichita ahead of September 11

Colonel Tillman visits Wichita
By Anna Auld
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Colonel Mark Tillman was the 12th Presidential pilot and kept the President safe on September 11.

He got a standing ovation Thursday by a room full of Wichitans after a speech about what he did that day to keep the president safe.

Tillman was at the controls of Air Force One that day and tasked with keeping the President safe and coming up with a plan to get him to where he needed to go. They stayed in the air for hours.

“We had no idea what was about to occur, but we did what we were trained for,” said Tillman.

He’s highly trained and talked about how the day unfolded. He says he was able to listen in on the decisions the President, George W. Bush, was making.

“Tremendous pride to have served in the United States military, was proud to have served President George W. Bush. I saw an amazing man handle a very complex, but dangerous situation on 9/11, he took care of the country, he took care of the people.”

Tillman says while he was behind the wheel ‚he says it was a team effort making sure their plan was a success. Now he’s traveling to tell his story to make sure no one forgets what happened.

“We have to continue to remember it so that we don’t let it happen ever again.”

