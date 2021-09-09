Sept. 8 Ag Update

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than $700 million of COVID-19 grants are headed out to farms and meat and grocery workers. The USDA has launched a COVID-19 relief program for farmer workers, meatpacking workers along with frontline grocery employees. The program titled Farm and Food Workers Relief or FFWR will be awarded to state agencies. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the goal is to award up to $600 to workers who not only risked their health to provide food during the pandemic, but also had financial losses if they or a family member got sick with COVID-19.

Brazil has suspended exports to their biggest exporter due to confirmed cases of mad cow disease. Mad Cow Disease or better known as BSE is a progressive neurologic disease of cows. Atypical BSE develops spontaneously and is not related to eating contaminated foods. Brazil has confirmed two cases of BSE and has suspended exports of beef to China. China imports more than half of Brazil’s meat exports. There is no risk to animal or human health.

Two of the biggest poultry companies agreed to pay nearly $35 million to settle a lawsuit. It accused them and several other firms of conspiring to monopolize the industry, fix prices to farmers, and raise chickens. Tyson Foods and Purdue farms agreed to the settlement last week without admitting any wrongdoing. The lawsuit remains pending against several other companies, including Pilgrams Pride and Koch Foods. The contract claims the contract grower system the meat companies created pushed farmers deep into debt.

