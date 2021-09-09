Warmer weather blows into the state Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another crisp and cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. However, hotter weather heads our way this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

After a quiet and milder night in the lower to middle 60s, the heat is on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 90s. 100 degrees is not out of the question in Wichita and that is 15 degrees above average.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas this weekend. However, like the last one little to no rain is expected and the limited cooling will be confined to northern Kansas.

When is the next decent chance of rain in Wichita? Unfortunately, not until next week when a stronger cold front could move through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 98.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 99. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 91. Mostly sunny; chance overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 84. Morning showers/storms, then clearing/cooler.

