Wichita man killed in Lawrence shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence police officers responded to a possible shooting at the 1500 block of Kentucky St.

Officers arrived and located a 21-year-old male shooting victim, later identified as Christian Willis of Wichita. Willis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPD Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

