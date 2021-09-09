Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help identifying Aug. 29 shooting suspect

Wichita police released video of an Aug. 29 shooting
Wichita police released video of an Aug. 29 shooting(Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 29 in the 3800 block of E. Ross Parkway.

A victim arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds and reported seeing an unknown male looking into the victim’s SUV with a flashlight. The victim confronted the suspect before the suspect fired at the victim and two others.

In a video released by the WPD, the suspect is seen using a flashlight to look at the victims car. He then fires multiple shots and flees on foot.

Those with knowledge of the crime of suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

August 29th Shooting

Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Thursday, September 9, 2021

