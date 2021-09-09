Wichita police ask for help identifying Aug. 29 shooting suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 29 in the 3800 block of E. Ross Parkway.

A victim arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds and reported seeing an unknown male looking into the victim’s SUV with a flashlight. The victim confronted the suspect before the suspect fired at the victim and two others.

In a video released by the WPD, the suspect is seen using a flashlight to look at the victims car. He then fires multiple shots and flees on foot.

Those with knowledge of the crime of suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

August 29th Shooting The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that occurred on August 29th in the 3800 block of E. Ross Parkway. On that night, officers responded to a shooting call. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds. He reported an unknown male coming from the South of their location and begin looking into the victims SUV with a flashlight. The victim confronted the suspect asking him what he was doing, and the suspect then fired at the victim and two others who were with him. In this video, you can see the suspect using a flashlight to look at the victims car, fire multiple shots, then run from the scene. If you know anything about this crime, or who this suspect is, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward! Full guidelines on our website, www.stopcrime316.com Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.