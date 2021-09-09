Wichita police putting focus on preventing city’s youth from becoming habitual criminals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say those who commit crimes as teenagers will typically commit even more when they become adults. Police continue the search for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the suspect in the early-Tuesday-morning deadly shooting at Enigman Club & Lounge. As that search continues, we’re learning more about Dawson’s criminal history which goes back to his early teens.

Wichita police are focused on trying to prevent the city’s youth from going down the same path.

“A lot of our violent crime is the same people involved over and over again,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Very rarely are our shooters and homicide suspects first-time offenders. It’s more the norm they’re habitual offenders.”

That’s why the Wichita Police Department is working to prevent the city’s youth from entering a life of crime before they enter their 20s. The Strategic Engagement to Reduce Violent Crime, or SERV launched last week with that goal in mind. It includes identifying which teens are at risk of becoming violent offenders, notifying them that the department is aware, and offering them resources to become successful.

“They’re not stepping over it, but they’re choosing another option to help hold you accountable, to give you those necessary tools and knowledge to be successful humans, to be successful men and women of our community,” SERV partner Pastor Odell Harris said.

Resources include rehab services for substance abuse and help with education and/or employment.

“We’re doing something that’s non-traditional because you think of traditional policing, you think of incarceration,” said WPD Officer D.L. Watson. “And there will still be times we have to use suppression, but when we use our prevention and intervention methods, they see we do care.”

Wichita police say the intervention method has proven effective in other areas across the country and they’re hopeful it’ll make Wichita a safer place.

