Witnesses relive events leading up to deadly shooting at Wichita club

A look through the front window of the Enigma Club & Lounge in downtown Wichita following a deadly shooting early on Sept. 7, 2021.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the search for the suspected continues in the early-Tuesday-morning shooting that injured five and killed a 34-year-old husband and father, Eyewitness News on Thursday, learned more about what led up to the violence.

Eyewitness News spoke with the host and two DJs that were playing at the Enigma Club & Lounge when the shooting happened. They said they’ve been having R&B nights at the club for about three months as a way for people to enjoy the music they love and spend time with their families and friends. The host and DJs who were at Enigma late Monday night into early Tuesday morning said violence has never been an issue.

Monday night began like most other R&B Nights at Enigma.

“It was chill. It was calm. It was cool and collected,” said R&B Nights D.J. Chris Boyd. “The people that came were the same way.”

That changed during a slow song, with some type of disturbance on the dancefloor.

“Never had any arguments, commotion or anything like that. It was actually shocking because we were playing slow music, in the middle of it when it actually happened,” fellow D.J. David Holifield said.

That’s when the host and DJs talked Enigma’s owner to get the lights turned on and those involved in the disturbance escorted out.

Minutes later, gunshots flew through the club’s front glass doors.

“Your first instinct is to duck, your second is to look around while I’m getting down trying to see, ‘where are my loved ones who came with me,’” R&B Night host Jayden Fleming said.

What was supposed to be a “normal,” calm night spent enjoying R&B music with family and friends turned to tragedy in seconds. The witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News said while their regular crowd has never had any issues, being one of the only places open on a holiday brought out people who don’t usually attend.

“The Labor Day holiday just brought out everybody,” Boyd said.

The host and the DJs who spoke about what happened at Enigma said they hope to host events again once everyone involved heals physically and mentally.

