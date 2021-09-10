Advertisement

4You: WWII among those to return from 3rd Kansas Honor Flight

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The third Kansas Honor Flight returned from Washington, D.C. Friday afternoon.

It was a welcome home to honor Kansas veterans at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Moments captured by people who are grateful for the war heroes.

Making the trip were 34 veterans including Jim Cotter who served in the Korean War and World War II.

“This has never happened to me before. I’m just an old farm boy who was drafted at 18 to go into the Navy,” said the 95-year-old from Wichita.

Kansas Honor Flight, a non-profit, takes veterans to D.C. to visit their war memorials. They also plan special moments as a thank you to those who have served their country.

