Celebration of life for Preston Spencer planned for Sept. 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wife of Preston Spencer announced celebration of life plans for the 34-year-old victim of a Tuesday morning nightclub shooting.

Kendra Spencer wrote on Facebook that the ceremony for her late husband will happen at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Hope Community Church in Andover. She encourages attendees to wear casual clothes featuring red and gold, the colors of Preston Spencer’s favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers.

“Preston, I promise I’m going to keep your legacy alive, and I’m promise I’m going to love you until the day I die,” Kendra Spencer wrote.

Preston Spencer was killed and five others were wounded in the shooting early Tuesday at Enigma Nightclub in Old Town. Police have identified Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect but have not apprehended him as of Friday afternoon.

While the search for Dawson continues, community support continues for Spencer’s family. Meddy’s announced it raised more than $10,000 Thursday, when 30 percent of sales were donated to the family.

On Monday evening, Twelve Restaurant and Bar, where Spencer was a popular bartender, will hold its own fundraiser for Spencer from 6-9 p.m. There will be burgers, brats and hotdogs, as well as raffles and a silent auction. Click here for reservations or donations.

