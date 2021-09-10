Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s day one of the Kansas State Fair and like every year, it’s all about the food.

After being shut down due to the pandemic, many vendors point out that the crowd is lighter than usual but, that’s not stopping the eats from getting some national attention.

The Food Network show, “Carnival Eats,” is in Hutchinson for four days. Host Noah Cappe says the show has traveled to 43 states and this is the first stop in Kansas. The show will showcase all of the crazy carnival food at the Kansas State Fair, a lot of it we’ve shown to you over the years. Cappe said two shows will be filmed in Hutchinson.

“We travel around North America finding and discovering crazy carnival creations and the menu here was - wow. We are doubling down. Twice the shoot days and a double episode. Is Kansas the best? I’ve never been here. I’ve been to 43 states and this is our first time in ks and the people and the vibe have been super magical,” said Cappe.

Vendors are the most excited. They depend on events like the fair for their livelihoods. Some say they are just glad to have income again.

