Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - This Saturday, it will be 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and teachers in Haysville are covering the events of that tragic day in their classrooms for students, who hadn’t even been born yet to learn of this historical day.

“The further we get from it, the less the kids know,” Nancy Reese at Haysville West Middle School said. “Just so they’ll be aware of and remember those who lost their lives.”

Haysville West Middle School will hold another event Friday where all students will hear from survivors and families of victims through filmed testimonies and other activities.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.