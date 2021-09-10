Advertisement

Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - This Saturday, it will be 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and teachers in Haysville are covering the events of that tragic day in their classrooms for students, who hadn’t even been born yet to learn of this historical day.

“The further we get from it, the less the kids know,” Nancy Reese at Haysville West Middle School said. “Just so they’ll be aware of and remember those who lost their lives.”

Haysville West Middle School will hold another event Friday where all students will hear from survivors and families of victims through filmed testimonies and other activities.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect
Wichita police respond to shooting call in the city's Planeview neighborhood.
1 injured in reported shooting in Planeview neighborhood

Latest News

Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11
Haysville Schools educate students on events of 9/11
A laser machine caught fire at the Kuhn Krause building on Monroe Street.
Kuhn Krause building catches fire in Hutchinson Thursday
A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman shot by Quik Trip security during disturbance early Friday
Col. Mark Tillman
Retired Air Force One pilot stops in Wichita ahead of September 11 - clipped version