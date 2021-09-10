Advertisement

A hot weekend for Kansas

Above normal temperatures hold on for awhile
Unusual weekend heat will end next week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says summer heat will be hard to get rid of in the coming days, but signs of a change should arrive early next week. Temperatures could approach record levels on Saturday.

Western Kansas will have the best chance at record setting temperatures with highs at or above 100 degrees. Farther east, it won’t be that much cooler, but highs should stay in the double digits (mainly upper 90s). Gusty south winds will be a factor all weekend.

Sunday isn’t that much cooler, but much of the state will have highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds could gust up to 25 or 30 mph.

In search of some rain? That potential increases next Tuesday with a cold front on the way to Kansas. Rain should begin in northern Kansas and spread south later in the evening. Highs will range from 70s in northwest Kansas to upper 80s in the south.

Everyone will be much cooler by the middle of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 96 Mostly sunny; still breezy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-night storms.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 63 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy

Fri: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny; breezy.

