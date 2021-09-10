Kansas AG ready to join GOP fight against US vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is signaling that he’s likely to join other Republican state officials in challenging President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Schmidt issued a statement Friday saying that no president has the authority to issue the mandate that Biden did Thursday.

The Democratic president’s mandate affects as many as 100 million Americans, including employees in companies with 100 or more workers. GOP officials in other states already have vowed to fight the mandate, and Kansas Republicans were critical.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s CEO said the decision about requiring vaccines for private-sector workers should be left to their employers.

