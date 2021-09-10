Advertisement

Kansas AG ready to join GOP fight against US vaccine mandate

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is signaling that he’s likely to join other Republican state officials in challenging President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Schmidt issued a statement Friday saying that no president has the authority to issue the mandate that Biden did Thursday.

The Democratic president’s mandate affects as many as 100 million Americans, including employees in companies with 100 or more workers. GOP officials in other states already have vowed to fight the mandate, and Kansas Republicans were critical.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s CEO said the decision about requiring vaccines for private-sector workers should be left to their employers. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman draws pellet gun, QuikTrip security guard shoots her
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Latest News

Remembering 9/11
The wife of Preston Spencer announced celebration of life plans for the 34-year-old victim of a...
Celebration of life for Preston Spencer planned for Sept. 13
Eight firefighters assigned to Special Operations reported to the Wichita Water Department on...
Firefighters dive in to repair drain at Wichita Water Department
Big 12 logo
Big 12 formally invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston