Advertisement

Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center

John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World...
John and Pattie Speer reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, day they had planned to have been at World Trade Center.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some local families were indirectly by the events of 9-11. Among them are retired Kechi resident Pattie Speer and her husband, the town’s mayor and former Wichita radio personality, John Speer.

In 2001, Pattie was working for Midwest Corporate Aviation and John was a morning radio host on KEYN. Twenty years ago, Saturday, Sept. 11, the couple was supposed to have been in the Twin Towers on the morning the world forever changed.

Today, hundreds of miles from Ground Zero in the small town of Kechi, there is a grateful married couple, together for nearly three decades.

“It’s been a great time. We’re looking forward to 27 (years) more,” Pattie said.

On a trip to New York in September 2001, the couple captured pictures with the Twin Towers, just days before Sept. 11. One of their five children was in a classroom at Wichita East High School on that day.

John and Pattie told their ids they would be in the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11. That was a Tuesday.

“Monday morning (Sept. 10), I just let incredibly homesick,” Pattie said. “I felt just this sick feeling and I didn’t want to tell John because we were having such a good time.”

They changed their plans to catch a last-minute, standby flight to back to Kansas on Sept. 10.

“We were one of the last people on the plane,” Pattie said.

They arrived home to Kechi at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001.

“The fact that we were supposed to be up there and to watch that plane and those towers, it was just crazy. It was crazy,” Pattie said.

Pattie believes her faith saved her.

“God saved my life on 9-11,” she said. “I say he saves my life all the time. Last year, I had been in the ICU for over a week.”

Last September, she survived COVID-19.

“God does intervene in our lives. So many times, people say, what a coincidence. “John and I meeting, it was not a coincidence. I had prayed,” she said.

For that, the couple says they’re grateful for faith, family and country.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured in a shooting at the Broadway and Murdock Quik Trip early Friday.
WPD: Woman draws pellet gun, QuikTrip security guard shoots her
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police arrested Jesus Manzano-Legarda for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed driver in SE Wichita
Former Kansas representative indicted on 19 counts of COVID relief fraud
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at...
Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Latest News

Rusty Allen, the owner of the Original Corn Roast, said he's glad the fair is back because...
Vendors, competitors, fairgoers glad to be back as Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
Remembering 9/11: 20 years later
The wife of Preston Spencer announced celebration of life plans for the 34-year-old victim of a...
Celebration of life for Preston Spencer planned for Sept. 13
Kansas AG ready to join GOP fight against US vaccine mandate