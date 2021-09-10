Kechi couple looks back 20 years, day they were supposed to have been in World Trade Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some local families were indirectly by the events of 9-11. Among them are retired Kechi resident Pattie Speer and her husband, the town’s mayor and former Wichita radio personality, John Speer.

In 2001, Pattie was working for Midwest Corporate Aviation and John was a morning radio host on KEYN. Twenty years ago, Saturday, Sept. 11, the couple was supposed to have been in the Twin Towers on the morning the world forever changed.

Today, hundreds of miles from Ground Zero in the small town of Kechi, there is a grateful married couple, together for nearly three decades.

“It’s been a great time. We’re looking forward to 27 (years) more,” Pattie said.

On a trip to New York in September 2001, the couple captured pictures with the Twin Towers, just days before Sept. 11. One of their five children was in a classroom at Wichita East High School on that day.

John and Pattie told their ids they would be in the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11. That was a Tuesday.

“Monday morning (Sept. 10), I just let incredibly homesick,” Pattie said. “I felt just this sick feeling and I didn’t want to tell John because we were having such a good time.”

They changed their plans to catch a last-minute, standby flight to back to Kansas on Sept. 10.

“We were one of the last people on the plane,” Pattie said.

They arrived home to Kechi at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001.

“The fact that we were supposed to be up there and to watch that plane and those towers, it was just crazy. It was crazy,” Pattie said.

Pattie believes her faith saved her.

“God saved my life on 9-11,” she said. “I say he saves my life all the time. Last year, I had been in the ICU for over a week.”

Last September, she survived COVID-19.

“God does intervene in our lives. So many times, people say, what a coincidence. “John and I meeting, it was not a coincidence. I had prayed,” she said.

For that, the couple says they’re grateful for faith, family and country.

